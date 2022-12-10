St John man latest road fatality Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
St John man latest road fatality
Saturday Dec 10
Reid was involved in a single-vehicle collision
13 minutes ago
A St John man is Barbados’ latest road fatality.
He is 44-year-old Elvis Reid of Pool Land, St John.
Reid was involved in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at Lemon Arbor, St John around 6 am, today, Saturday, December 10.
Journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
He was 48 years old
