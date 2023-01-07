St James businessman held with illegal gun Loop Jamaica

A twenty-eight-year-old businessman of West Gate Hills in St James was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in Gordon Crescent, Granville in the parish on Tuesday, January 3.

Reports from the Granville Police are that at about 9:20 pm, a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car was signaled to stop at a vehicular checkpoint and a search was conducted.

During the search, one Glock 9mm pistol and a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges were found under the floor mat of the driver seat.

Downer was officially charged on Thursday, January 5.

His court date is being finalized.