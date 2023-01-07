St James businessman held with illegal gun Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
St James businessman held with illegal gun Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Anthony Nunes’ Curlin’s Affair wins Security Department Trophy

Stiffer penalties coming for improper waste disposal

St James businessman held with illegal gun

Liverpool held by Wolves in FA Cup thriller

Elite 1 Caribbean Pro Basketball League starts tonight at the Arena

Suryakumar Yadav slams third T20 ton as India win series

Chelsea sign 2 more players early in transfer window

Sparks fly: Firefighters battle blaze along Marcus Garvey Drive

Kane, Mac Allister score in FA Cup; Forest, Bournemouth out

36-y-o woman and man held after illegal firearm seized at house

Saturday Jan 07

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A twenty-eight-year-old businessman of West Gate Hills in St James was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in Gordon Crescent, Granville in the parish on Tuesday, January 3.

Reports from the Granville Police are that at about 9:20 pm, a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car was signaled to stop at a vehicular checkpoint and a search was conducted.

During the search, one Glock 9mm pistol and a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges were found under the floor mat of the driver seat.

Downer was officially charged on Thursday, January 5.

See also

His court date is being finalized.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Anthony Nunes’ Curlin’s Affair wins Security Department Trophy

Jamaica News

Stiffer penalties coming for improper waste disposal

Jamaica News

St James businessman held with illegal gun

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols