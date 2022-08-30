The content originally appeared on: Diario

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race,

I have kept the faith.

Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness,

which the Lord, the righteous Judge,

will award to me on that day—and not only to me,

but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

Salmo 2 Timothy 4:7-8”

Conforme cu boluntad di Dios y gradecido na loke el a haci y nifica pa nos,

nos ta participa fayecimento cristianamente di

Sra. Vda. Ilse Marie Henriquez- Samson

Mihor conoci como “ Ilse ”

*21 -September-1949 – † 24 -Augustus-2022

Vuida di defunto Sr. Dominico Rafael “Fai” Henriquez

Na nomber di su:

Yiu:

Kenneth (Kenny) y casa Solange Henriquez-Leung

Nieta y nietonan:

Cady, Kevin, Xylon y Chelsea Henriquez

Rumannan:

Dolfi Jansen y Ina Jansen-Martis, †Albert Chundro y Laura Chundro-Hopmans,

Eddy Samson, † Leyla Leyba-Samson, Johnny Samson, Leo Samson

y Mercedes Samson-Croes, Kenneth Samson y Carla Samson-Wix.

Cuñanan y Swanan :

Nestor Henriquez, Isidro y Reina Henriquez–Zievinger,

Marcial y Marisella Henriquez-Tromp, Glenda y Benito Tromp-Hek

Johnny Holsman, Janet Holsman, Greta y Hassan laarsi-Holsman

Nelson y Mercedes Holsman-Rosario, Humphrey y Delia Holsman-Padilla

Ruben Holsman, Roy Holsman, Shirley Holsman

Suegra di su yiu:

Sandra Eckmeyer

Suegro di su yiu:

Albertico (Tico) Leung

Sobrino y sobrinanan, comer y compernan y tur ihanan.

Primanan y Primonan na Aruba, Suriname y Corsow

Bon Bisinja pega:

Isma y Martiza

Ancianonan y rumannan di Faith Revival Church Ex colega nan di SETAR

Demas famia:

Samson, Henriquez, Jansen, Leung, Eckmeyer, Martis, Chundro, Hopmans, Leyba, Croes, Wix, Albus, Bikker, Comvalius, LoFoSang, Rasmijn, Nicolas, Mc Bene Courtar, Krind, Perse, De Cuba, Holsman, Zievinger, Tromp, Hek, laarsi, Rosario, Padilla, Dirksz, Kock, St.Jago, Cecilia, Schoop, Werleman, Brokke, Briezen, Faro, Almary, Nedd, Seraus, Themen.

Disculpanos si den nos tristeza nos por a lubida un of mas nomber di famia

Acto di entiero lo tuma luga diahuebs 01 di september 2022,

e difunto lo ta di 2:00 pa 4:00 di atardi na Aurora Funeral Home na cumana

y despues lo sali pa Santana na Sabana Basora.

Lamentabelmente despues di entiero nos NO ta ricibi bishita di condelencia na cas