Spice Teases “Pum Pum” Song Pt. 2 On Will Smith & Chris Rock Slap Incident

Spice is already in the studio recording Pum Pum part two after the melee between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The Queen of Dancehall fans are calling for the dancehall deejay to remix her “Love Triangle (Pum Pum)” song, which details celebrity entanglements and break-ups.

On Monday, the internet went crazy following the now-viral moment where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s baldhead.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f****g mouth,” Will shouted as he sat in the Oscars audience before receiving his Oscar for his performance in the hit movie King Richard.

The exchange has caused fans to react, with many people poking fun at the entire incident, including fans of Spice who called for her to lyrically detail the incident.

“Look what Jada Pum Pum make Will do,” one person said on Instagram, which prompted a response from Spice.

“Don’t force me to write a Pum Pum part 2 drop some remix lines below. I think I’ll have to update this song every single year,” Spice said.

Spice recently shared a response from Blac Chyna where Spice is heard singing- “Blac Chyna was Tyga pum pum” before Kylie became Tyga Pum Pum, and Chyna then, in retribution, went after Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian becoming his “pum pum.”

Blac Chyna recently reacted to the entire thing in an Instagram Live video where she mimicked Spice’s patois and said it was “funny.”

“Can y’all please leave @blacchyna alone Every where y’all typing Black Chyna was Tyga Pum Pum I’m innocent,” Spice said.

In the meantime, Popcaan has also reacted to the latest incident with Will Smith and Chris Rock.

“Me convince now say will smith mad!!,” Poppy wrote on Twitter. “a wey the bomboclaat a gwaan,” he said along with laughing emojis.