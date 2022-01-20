Speciale behandelkamer sikkelcel patiënten

Speciale behandelkamer sikkelcel patiënten
Eind van de maand wordt in het Sint Vincentius Ziekenhuis een speciale behandelkamer voor sikkelcel patiënten in gebruik genomen. “De kamer moet! Ze is echt geen luxe”, vertelt Andressa Hunsel die het tot haar missie heeft gemaakt om de bewustwording over deze erfelijke bloedziekte te vergroten.
