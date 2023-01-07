Sparks fly: Firefighters battle blaze along Marcus Garvey Drive Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Firefighters were on Saturday called to Marcus Garvey Drive to extinguish a fire that threatened to destroy a set of containers along the busy thoroughfare.

Reports are that smoke from the fire had also caused poor visibility for motorists who were warned to avoid the area.

Reports are that a group of welders were at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Marcus Garvey Drive working when sparks from the welding plant fell on the containers and started a fire that quickly started to spread.

Firefighters were called and after several minutes they managed to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

NewsAmericasNow.com