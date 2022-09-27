Soulja Boy Responds To Teddy Riley Demanding Apology For Nia Riley Abuse

Grammy-winning artist and producer Teddy Riley says he once got into an altercation with rapper Soulja Boy after he was accused of putting his hands on his daughter and attacking her while pregnant.

In a new interview on Vlad TV, the father of Nia Riley, who dated Soulja Boy around 2014 for about eight years, says that he did not know about the domestic violence between the couple at first. Teddy Riley wants the rapper to apologize to him and his daughter.

“Well, let me say this,” Riley said. “Soulja Boy knows who I am, and he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep. We had an altercation, I was called a lot of names and I got an apology.”

“I’m looking for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter. I’m looking for that as a man. I’m looking for that, and I think she deserves it. not even me. Cause she’s someone who really stepped behind him, did the show for him, cause she thought this was gonna happen and that it was gonna be [just] them,” he added.

He continued, “I watched them live together but I didn’t know all of that was going on.”

Last year, Nia, 31, told YouTuber Tasha K that Soulja Boy kicked her in the stomach while pregnant, causing her to have a miscarriage. There was much violence in her relationship, with the rapper once holding a gun to her head while others were around.

She also detailed being caught while trying to escape from the rapper. “I got up, got my bag,” she said. “I walked downstairs. I felt him press [the gun] against the back of my head and I just sat down. I sat on the steps for a couple of hours. He was sitting behind me.”

Last year, Nia Riley filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court where she alleged the rapper had physically and sexually abused her. The rapper has denied her allegations.

Meanwhile, it seems that Soulja Boy was not pleased with the interview done by Vlad, who he told to “stay in his lane” and called him a “b****.” On Instagram Live, Soulja Boy accused Vlad of capitalizing on his image to “clout chase” because he brought lots of views to his interviews.

“DJ Vlad you a b**ch, right? When you get your ass beat, you file a lawsuit, you ain’t never shot nobody… stop playing with a real n****.”

Vlad also had a response for the rapper. “Hey @souljaboy, VladTV was already hot when we gave YOU your biggest interview. And unlike that SayCheese screenshot you showed, you don’t even have a top 20 interview on VladTV. Stop having weekly temper tantrums about me & sit down with me in person anytime,” he wrote on Twitter.