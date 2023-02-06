Solving together: PwC in the Caribbean launches data science internship programme

Black Immigrant Daily News

Responding to the growing need for diverse skills to solve the complex challenges facingorganisations Monday, PwC in the Caribbean has launched a data science internship programme to help university students and recent graduates develop both their technical and professional skills.

The programme seeks to build the specialist talent pool in the Caribbean to support better integration of digital skills in organisations across the region.

Working with PwC’s team of experienced data scientists and consultants, participants will be empowered to solve problems. They’ll gain hands-on experience as they contribute to the development and implementation of data science projects and assignments. The internship programme not only provides an opportunity for learning and career development, but also networking, coaching and mentorship with a leading globalprofessional services organisation.

PwC is accepting applications for data science internships at its firms in the Caribbean. Students can reach out to [email protected] for more information or apply here.

Zia Paton, Digital services leader, PwC in the Caribbean, said: “At PwC, we have always embraced new technology and innovation in our ways of working, including learning and development. All of our people have access to leading data analysis tools and training. Wehave a strong team of data science experts in the region and across our PwC global network and we want to better support building the talent pool of data scientists in the Caribbean.

“We are proud to offer our new data science internship programme as part of our New world. New skills upskilling journey to help people across the region develop skills for a digital age. For us, people and technology work hand in hand. It’s about how human ingenuity combines with technology innovation and experience to deliver faster, more intelligent and better outcomes while building trust across the value chain.

Supporting the wider Caribbean community to integrate specialist skills into the workforce is a fundamental part of our purpose.”

Kevan Rajaram, Senior Manager, Data Scientist, PwC in the Caribbean, said: “We are excited to launch our data science internship programme after identifying a need across theCaribbean region for data science students or graduates to gain relevant work experience in their field. As part of this programme, interns will join a diverse mix of people who combine human ingenuity, experience and innovative tech, to solve important problems.

Interns will have the opportunity to work on projects that range from data architecture design to advanced data visualisation creation to machine learning modelling -across multiple industries including financial services, retail, public sector and more. This is a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in data science while developing a solid foundation in consulting.”

