Soca Queen Alison Hinds all over Trinidad for Carnival Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Soca Queen Alison Hinds is one of the most well-known names in the soca and calypso genre and she is one of those people who has been able to defy the odds and time to remain relevant still — not just at home, but across the globe all year round.

Testament to this sentiment that Ali has staying-power like very few others, she has touched down on some big stages in Trinidad for Carnival 2023 when the foreign acts seemed to be few and far in-between.

She was on the Greens for Panorama Semis, brought vibes with Voice and was one of Patrice Robert’s special guests for her show – I AM WOMAN. She was caught on camera by many feters at Pavement Fete 2023 also, to name a few of her appearances. Alison was also on board EPIC Cruise.

Ali and Voice worked together to make The Return and with Patrice, Ali has gifted 2023 with their track Queens Orders on the Red Dawn riddim.

Alison has a 2023 soca on the Pepper Step riddim by DJ Spider as well. It is a collab with <a target=”_blank” aria-label=”Nessa Preppy x Alison Hinds – Who Ready 2023 Soca

NewsAmericasNow.com