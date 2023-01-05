Small craft warning goes into effect tonight

Black Immigrant Daily News

Locations to be affected: Mainly open waters.

Timing: Late tonight until Friday morning for the British Virgin Islands and this evening until Friday night for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla.

Synopsis: Fresh to strong gusty winds, due to the tightening of the pressure gradient, areexpected to cause a combination of wind waves and wind swells to reach very hazardous levels, especially in open waters. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure is forecast to rise to high for mariners and there is the potential for extensive impacts.

A small craft warning means that wind speeds of 41 km/h or higher (22 knots or higher) and or wind waves and or wind swells of 2.7 metres (9 feet) or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East-northeast at 26 to 41 km/h (14 to 22 knots; 16 to 25 mph), with strong gusts to around 50 km/h (34 knots; 39 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.8 to 2.7 metres (6 to 9 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.5 metres (over 11 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet and occasionally higher.

The dominant wind wave period is 7 to 9 seconds.

Potential impacts: Loss of life; injuries; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and marineequipment; sea search and rescue disruptions; cancellations to sea transportation; scarcity of seafood; cancellation to marine recreation and businesses and economic losses.

Caution: Small craft operators should stay in or near port, seek safe harbour, alter course,and/or secure their vessels from severe conditions.

SOURCE: State Media

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com