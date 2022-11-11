Slain Rapper Lotta Cash Desto’s Father Indicted For Young Dolph’s Murder

A third man, who was indicted for the 2021 killing of Young Dolph, is the father of slain rapper Lotta Cash Desto.

Fans of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are reacting to the arrest of a third man Hernandez Govan, 43, who was indicted for first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Police sources say that Govan was the mastermind behind Dolph’s murder, and he had been plotting to kill the rapper months before. News reports say Govan asked for Dolph to be killed. His reasons for wanting to kill the rapper remains unknown as prosecutors declined to give further details about his indictment.

Hernandez Govan, along with Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, are all now heading for trial for Young Dolph’s murder on November 17, 2021.

As news broke about Govan’s role in the killing of the rapper, fans of Young Dolph began to dig into his personal life and found that his daughter and rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, who is an artist affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was recently killed, and many are now of the view that her death may have been a reprisal for Young Dolph’s killing.

Lotta Cash Desto, who is a Memphis native, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, on September 24. She was close with Lil Uzi Vert, who called her his “sister” or “twin,” and they worked on songs like “Lunchroom,” and the February track “Vegas.”

Lotta Cash Desto

On Friday, several of Govan’s posts on Facebook went viral as many dug into his personal life. One particular post shared by him hinted that Govan believed his daughter was killed because of his involvement in street life.

“Dis da night my daughter came to my birthday set after I told her to stay at home! We was checking each other all night! I told her ‘U got so much it got u cocky cus u wore them ugly ass flip flops’ she said daddy they know how im coming im on google,” he said in a caption for a photo of his daughter and her friends.

Shortly after her death, Govan shared an emotional post on his Facebook page. “5 yrs ago u knew before everyone what u wanted to do,” he wrote. “It aint a girl in the rap game that can say they accomplished what you did independently. You didnt wait on nobody u was a hustler like your dad. If u didnt have it today u was gone figure it out by tomorrow. I dont know how I found the strength to move your furniture today your spirit had to be pushing me baby. Im about to drop to my knees and pray because I gotta come see u in the morning & baby I just dont know how tf im gone do it.”

Facebook

Govan is also said to be a colleague of Yo Gotti’s brother Jook. A photo of him and Jook at a club last week has now gone viral on social media. Many fans of Dolph have been speaking about Dolph and Yo Gotti’s beef in Memphis, which has been nothing short of polarizing.

“Wait!! His daughter is a rapper she was just murdered a few months ago she was signed to lil Uzi vert. They got a picture of him & yo Gotti brother floating around, might be more to this story frfr,” a commenter wrote on Facebook.

“Looking at Yo Gotti like [musing emoji] We investigating Gotti and keep running into to your people. I ain’t saying he did it but he definitely knows who did,” another wrote.

In the meantime, Memphis police have not drawn a link between the murder of Young Dolph to that of Desto.

Young Dolph was shot and killed while buying treats inside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on November 17, 2021. His brother was also with him but escaped unharmed. An autopsy revealed that the rapper was shot 22 times about the body and died on his scene.