Skillibeng Diss Shenseea In New Song “Love Handles”

Skillibeng seemingly diss Shenseea in his new song.

The E-Syde deejay’s latest single, “Love Handles,” comes just after Valentine’s day, but many fans are not feeling the love from the entertainer. Fans believe that the deejay has cleverly, albeit wrongfully, shaded fellow dancehall artiste Shenseea.

The Wednesday (February 16) release sees Skillibeng making a beautiful declaration of his love for his female in question while comparing her to Shenseea.

“Mi wi dead fi yuh, yuh nuh have ten man a touch yuh one time like Shenseea,” he sings.

The deejay has already faced major pushback from hundreds who tapped in to listen to the new track. Skillibeng has since removed the audio from social media but the full song is now available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

While Shenseea, who is now rumored to be dating London on Da Track, is not known to be romantically involved with a lot of men as Skillibeng claims, social media users are piecing together that Skillibeng may have written the song directly after Shenseea posted a controversial photo on Instagram with four men caressing her.

The picture is believed to have been captured from a music video for her latest single, “R U THAT,” featuring rapper 21 Savage.

In the photo, Shenseea is posed up at the poolside in her two-piece bikini. One man kisses her hand, another hovers over her head, one stares longingly at her with his head resting in his hand, and the final man attempts to suck on her toes.

She captioned, “R U THAT n**ga who’s gonna hold my hand or suck my toes???”

Skillibeng’s single came just about five or six hours after the photo was posted, and while this is a short time to write and record a song, Skillibeng is known to quickly put pen to paper, hit the studio, and feed fans consistently with new music.

While many music lovers found the love song all fun and jokes, others are not so pleased with the mention of Shenseea in such a derogatory way.

“Was it worth it? Song not even make it,” one person said. “Dis no ready yet….. an I’m waiting for d sheng yang dem fans ansaw,” another added.

Neither Shenseea nor any member of her team has responded to Skillibeng’s ‘diss.’ The “Trending Gyal” is preparing to release her debut album “ALPHA” in the coming weeks.

Shenseea came under fire from Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth” producer, Johnny Wonder, last year after her freestyle over the beat on Funkmaster Flex show. Wonder criticized ShenYeng for not crediting Skilli.