Skillibeng Announces His First UK Show Set For April In London

Despite the slow release of new music since the start of the year, Skillibeng is making big moves on the international music scene.

The “Crocodile Teeth” deejay has announced that he will be having his first show in Kentish Town, London, England, in April.

The show will likely be the deejay’s first big event for the new year, and fans are hoping that he will be making even bigger strides in the coming months.

In an Instagram post on Monday (January 31), Skillibeng wrote, “Excited to announce my first London show on Saturday the 2nd of April….tickets go on sale on Friday 10 am GMT.”

The announcement was welcomed by fans and followers who congratulated the deejay on the big move and expressed their high anticipation and excitement for the show.

“I ABSOLUTELY CAN NOT WAIT,” one person wrote, followed by a series of fire emojis. Another fan hailed, “Congrats! A good look! Wishing you a successful show!!!”

Despite the range of negative comments, Skillibeng found himself warding off for quite a while, the “Mr. Universe” deejay still maintains a large fanbase, locally and internationally.

Earlier this month, Skillibeng previewed an unreleased track, believed to be titled “Whap Whap,” that was not sitting well with fans who blatantly called it an epic fail.

Others filled the comment section of the post with laughing emojis. Skillibeng is yet to release the full track.

The EastSyde Prodigy has kept himself relevant and has gained recognition internationally, especially since the release of “Crocodile Teeth” in October 2020. The song, which has been one of his most successful so far, elicited a remix by Nicki Minaj and gained a place on her mixtape “Beam Me Up Scottie,” released on all platforms last year. New York-born rapper Bobby Shmurda also jumped on the track last October.

In addition, Skillibeng exited 2021 with a bang, leading the Reggae-Dancehall charge on both Audiomack and Tidal.

The 25-year-old St. Thomas native was named the most-streamed artiste on Audiomack, taking the lead before Popcaan, Alkaline, Jahmiel, and Masicka in the top 5 Most-Streamed Reggae/Dancehall Artists’ category.

On Tidal, Skillibeng emerged on the top of the list of Best of Reggae/Dancehall 2021, leading Spice, Shenseea, Skip Marley, and Popcaan.