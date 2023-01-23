Six Roads businesses unaffected by bus strike Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Transport services were crippled today, January 23, to a large extent following a work stoppage from Transport Board workers island-wide.

However, it was business as usual in Six Roads, St Phillip where workers were able to not only attend work but to do so on time.

Speaking to Loop News, Emerald City Supermarkets Supervisor Korey Kellman revealed that their business operations were unaffected despite the Transport Board work stoppage.

“So far we have not had any impact from the bus strike for this morning. All of our staff have been in and so far everything is going as accustomed.”

Supervisor Rachona Gooding from #1 Beauty Supplies also reported smooth sailing throughout the day.

“It didn’t really affect us here. Everybody got work on time and everything,” she contended.

Massy Supermarkets Supervisor Gail Howard also disclosed that her staff was unaffected by the bus strike.

“No one was affected by the bus system this morning and everyone got work on time.”

Howard added that this was expected due to the fact that most persons who work in Six Roads commonly reside close by in the St John and St Phillip areas.

