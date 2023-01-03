Six new covid deaths in past week

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Image courtesy CDC.

SIX individuals died of covid19 in the week of December 28-January 3, said a Ministry of Health update on Tuesday.

Further details indicated the vulnerability of the deceased who were described as “three elderly males and three elderly females”, of whom five had multiple comorbidities and one had none.

In that seven-day period, 246 people became newly infected with the virus. The update said the country now has 159 people with covid, referred to as active positive cases.

The country’s rolling seven-day average of new deaths is one and of new cases 35. Some 40 covid patients are in hospital.

TT has had 4,289 deaths from covid to date. Of these, 323 people were fully vaccinated, 390 occurred prior to the vaccination programme and 3,576 were unvaccinated.

Some 718,188 people are fully vaccinated, while 681,812 have had either a first or no dose. Some 51.3 per cent were fully vaccinated. Some 169,381 boosters were administered to people.

The ministry’s website indicated some 186,279 people in all have had covid19, of whom 181,831 have recovered.

Some 879,730 covid19 tests have been done, comprised of 534,610 at public facilities and 345,120 at private facilities.

NewsAmericasNow.com