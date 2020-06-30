Singapore election campaign begins, PM’s brother not running

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s estranged brother is not running in next month’s general election but said Tuesday he hopes to be a “catalyst for change” as campaigning began. Lee Hsien Yang, who brought his family feud into politics by joining an opposition party, said the governing People’s Action Party had “lost its way” from when his father, Lee Kuan Yew, was prime minister. Hitting out at his brother, he said empirical evidence showed that dynastic politics causes bad government and that Singapore’s leadership had failed the people. “I have chosen not to stand for political office because I believe Singapore does not need another Lee,” Lee Hsien Yang said in…