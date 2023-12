The content originally appeared on: Diario

​

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son,

that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

With deep sympathy we announce the passing away of:

Shurensley Clay Elijah Leocadia.

Sunrise: 16-05-2005

Sunset” 23-11-2023

Burial took place in The Netherlands Wednesday November 30, 2023