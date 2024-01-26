Shenseea & Spice Takes Judging Duties On ‘Baddies Caribbean’ Audition

Jamaican superstars Shenseea and Spice are named alongside Baddies executive producer Natalie Nunn for Zeus Network’s Baddies Caribbean Auditions set for this weekend in Miami.

Zeus Network announced it would produce a Caribbean version of Baddies earlier this month. The show was made famous with people like Natalie Nunn and Chrisean Rock and is well known for its viral fights as the cast travel around the country.

On Friday, Zeus announced Shenseea and Spice as main stage judges. According to the network, the auditions will include two rounds of judging, first by current Baddies cast members like Mariah Lynn, Scottie, Ahna, Biggie, and Sapphire.

Baddies Caribbean

After the first round of judging, the contestants will then head to the main stage, where judges Natalie Nunn, Spice, and Shenseea will make their final picks.

In the meantime, Bobby Lytes and Janeisha will be hosting, and reality star maestro Nene Leakes will make a guest appearance. The event is being held at Mana Wynwood. The contestants are to be paid $5,000 each.

In the meantime, Romeich Major, Shenseea’s manager, was excited at the news of Spice and Shenseea named as visitors. “Lock and load the 2 giants from Jamaica @shenseea and #spiceofficial will be one #baddiescaribbean for @thezeusnetwork always memba a we run things things no run we #1jamaica #1music,” he wrote on Instagram.

Urban Islandz obtained a video showing both Shenseea and Spice walking into the audition room with fans swarming Spice when they saw her. There is another clip of Shenseea meeting and greeting fans outside the venue where a large group of aspiring female cast members gathered for the audition.

Shenseea is currently enjoying some success on the dancehall airwaves with her new song “Hit & Run” featuring Masicka and produced by Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor. The music video already hit 2 million views on YouTube in two days and appears to be gaining momentum and more dancehall fans stream the song which signals Shenseea’s return to dancehall.