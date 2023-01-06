Shenseea Show Off New ShenYeng Dragon Tattoo In Thirst Trap Photo

Shenseea is certainly in a better space as she shares a new photo sporting a new hand tattoo.

The ShenYeng Anthem artist shared several photos on Wednesday night showing off a brand-new dragon tattoo that curled across her wrist and forearm. The black-inked dragon tattoo closely resembled the dragon emoji Shenseea often uses to refer to her fanbase, whom she calls ShenYengs. The dragon symbol itself is the hip-hop artist’s way of paying homage to her Japanese heritage. Shenseea once shared that her father is Japanese, although she does not know his name or anything about him, and she has never found him.

On Instagram, she posed in a one-sleeve mesh bodysuit styled by designer Robert Taeiner, whom she tagged in photos. The sleeveless side of the outfit exposed her new tattoo while she wore matching, black-tipped nails. Her natural hair was styled in big curly waves as she stared wide-eyed at the camera.

The artist added a black heart and the dragon emoji in the caption for the comments. Several of her celebrity acquaintances gave compliments on the photos.

“Dunce,” rising dancehall artist Valiant wrote. “Love the curls,” Rubi Rose said. “Beautiful,” Chloe Bailey wrote while Pretty Vee and Nailah Blackman complimented her hair with heart eyes and fire emojis.

In the meantime, Shenseea also left a sweet message for her fans. It’s the first time she is addressing fans since the new year started, and the “Rain” artist is already promising fans that 2023 will be a history-making year.

“A big thank you to all my Shenyengz and everyone who supported me and continue to support me and continue to support me; team included,” she began.

She continued, “We’re making history as I go on this inevitable journey. More music otw, thanks again,” she wrote with heart emojis.