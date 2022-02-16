Shenseea Reveals ‘ALPHA’ Tracklist Taps Sean Paul, Offset, Beenie Man & More

Shenseea reveals the star-studded lineup for her debut album, ALPHA.

The Jamaican singer is gearing up to release her first body of work on March 11. The project, which has been in the works for quite some time, saw a well-rounded guest list makeup of both local and overseas artistes like Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Offset, Tyga, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Shenseea released the third single off the album, “R U That”, featuring 21 Savage on Tuesday. The DR. Luke-produced single is her first rap song and is in keeping with her push to diversify her music for the international market. She also released “Lick” last month with Megan Thee Stallion. That single has been doing relatively well despite getting mixed reviews from fans.

The first single released off the project is “Blessed,” featuring Tyga, which arrived in May 2019. It was unclear if that single would make the album’s tracklist, but in the end, her team decided it would be included. The music video for the song has since surpassed 67 million views on YouTube, making it one of her most streamed songs.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on Shenseea’s ALPHA album is her collaborations with dancehall giants Sean Paul and Beenie Man. Both are legendary names in Jamaican music history, making them among the most sought after local artistes when it comes to collaborations.

Sean Paul is featured on the single “Lying If I Call It Love,” while Beenie Man comes through on “Henkel Glue.” Migos rapper Offset is set to appear on the single “Bouncy.”

Leading up to the album’s reveal, Shenseea was rumored to have recorded music with Drake, as well as a possible collaboration with Chris Brown. She previously touted her international creds while hinting some big collaborations are in the works following her surprise appearance on Kanye West’s Donda album.

On the production side, ALPHA is executive produced by Rvssian, the head of Rich Immigrants label, which Shenseea is signed to. She is also signed to Interscope Records. Other producers making contributions include Dr. Luke, Murda Beatz, and her rumored boyfriend, London On Da Track.

Alpha Tracklist:

1. “Target” – Feat. Tyga

2. “Can’t Anymore”

3. “Deserve It”

4. “R U That” – Feat. 21 Savage

5. “Lick” – Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

6. “Bouncy” – Feat. Offset

7. “Henkel Glue” – Feat. Beenie Man

8. “Lying If I Call It Love” – Feat. Sean Paul

9. “Hangover”

10. “Body Count”

11. “Egocentric”

12. “Sun Comes Up”

13. “Shen Ex Anthem

14. “Blessed” – Feat. Tyga

You can now pre-saved ALPHA on Apple Music and other streaming services.