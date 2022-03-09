Shenseea Reps Kingston In Fire Freestyle Over Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop”

Shenseea was in full Kingston bad gal mode in her new freestyle in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The instrumental for Lauryn Hill‘s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” stood no chance against the latest freestyle from Shenseea, which she dropped after she wrapped up an energetic and informative interview with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk of Power 106’s LA Leakers.

The freestyle was shared by Power 106’s on YouTube on International Women’s Day, March 08. Whether it was intentional or not, the freestyle continues to show that Shenseea can jig with the big boys if and when she wants to.

The Jamaican singjay/rapper has embarked on her journey to become a big Popstar, and her latest releases have demonstrated just that. “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, “R U That” with 21 Savage, “Forever Ballin‘” with Yo Gotti, and her latest “Deserve It” exhibit the Jamaican baddie’s singing abilities. Her freestyle, including the latest, seems to take the opposite route!

Shenseea represent big for Kingston, Jamaica, cruising over the 1998 hit track popularized by Lauryn Hill with an immaculate flow. She tops off the rendition with some decent vocalization of the track’s original chorus. The 25-year-old had previously shown off her freestyling skill as early as 2017 when she linked up with BBC’s Toddla T for a special “cypher with the new school of dancehall and reggae MCs” from Jamaica. At the start of 2021, Shenseea proved that she still had the art down pat when she did a hot number over on the popular “Don’t Rush” beat. Months later, she was hanging with Funkmaster Flex, where she used Skillibeng‘s “Crocodile Teeth” riddim track to her advantage.

Her latest freestyle is laced with punchlines for you to pick and choose from.

Here are a few to look out for as you check out the freestyle.

“Think I wouldn’t last longer than the inches on my wig / Want the lyrics I’mma spit, right now I’mma need a bib / Work when them a sleep that’s why me thing up me a no dreamer / me hunger can’t full unless me full up a arena / until then me no have no time fi laugh me a no Hyenas,” she spits.

Shenseea’s double collaboration with Kanye West helped to share the news of her coming and her musical talents. She is up for a Grammy for her work on Ye’s first installment of Donda. Among the topics discussed with the LA Leakers crew included her working relationship with Kanye West, who she claims is a completely different person in real life versus what is portrayed on social media.

“He is definitely a true living inspiration, I love Kanye. Like the love that he shows me, the way he pulled me in and made me feel like a part of the team I love that, he treats me like real family,” she explained.

The “Rebel” singer is gearing up to shoot the music video for her track with 21 Savage. However, all her focus is now on promoting her debut album, Alpha. The project is expected to be released on March 11 and will contain more work from Tyga as well as Beenie Man and Sean Paul.