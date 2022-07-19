The content originally appeared on: Diario
“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills,
From whence cometh my help.
My help cometh from the LORD,
which made heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1,2
It is with heavy hearts the family of Sharon N. “Sherry” York announces her passing;
Sharon N. “Sherry” York
Sunrise: 27 January 1962
Sunset: 16 July 2022
The date and location of the wake and funeral will be announced later this week.
Staff & personnel of Ad Patres funeral home & Crematorium
extends our most sincere condolences to the bereaved family.