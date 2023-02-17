Shai Hope, Rovman Powell new captains of WI limited-overs teams Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Shai Hope, Rovman Powell new captains of WI limited-overs teams Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Graydon Sealy Secondary closed Friday

Burst water main closed Farm Bridge in St Peter

CIBC FirstCaribbean appoints new director of corporate banking

Barbados bows out of Concacaf U17 Championships

Earthquake and aftershock two minutes apart off Antigua

Scotiabank sponsors 2023 CARIFTA Games

Feed prices will increase: Pinnacle Feeds cannot absorbs rising costs

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and son cover British Vogue

Guyanese police investigating alleged drowning at creek

Huggins to be the first: CIBC FirstCaribbean elected to FIBA Board

Friday Feb 17

24?C
Loop Sports

February 15, 2023 04:20 PM ET

Shai Hope (left) and Rovman Powell.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Barbadian Shai Hope was named West Indies one-day international captain and Rovman Powell of Jamaica the new Twenty20 skipper on Wednesday.

Their appointments came after Nicholas Pooran stepped down from both positions in November following West Indies’ early elimination at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The first assignments for Hope and Powell come next month when West Indies play three ODIs and three T20 games in South Africa.

Hope is a wicket-keeper batter who has played more than 100 ODIs for West Indies. He has previously filled in as vice captain. Allrounder Powell is a limited-overs specialist and has played 55 T20 internationals. He was the T20 vice captain.

West Indies will co-host the T20 World Cup next year with the United States.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

February 15, 2023 07:26 PM

See also

Sport

February 11, 2023 12:03 AM

Sport

February 2, 2023 07:29 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

NBA: Antetokounmpo breaks Bucks’ assists mark, sprains wrist

Barbados News

Graydon Sealy Secondary closed Friday

Barbados News

Burst water main closed Farm Bridge in St Peter

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols