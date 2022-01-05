Sevana’s Death By Dangerous Driving Case Gets October 2022 Trial Date

The death by dangerous driving case involving Jamaican singer, actress, and model Sevana will have to go to trial. The decision was made yesterday, January 4, by Judge Steve Walters in the Westmoreland Parish Court. The court date has been set for October 31 in the Westmoreland Circuit Court.

It was also decided that the songstress was eligible for bail in the amount of JM$400,000 with no conditions. The “Sometime Lover” singer, whose real name is Anna-Sharé Blake, is being represented by attorney-at-law, Yushaine Morgan.

Sevana will also be able to travel with no restrictions as she pursues her career after the request was successfully granted. The singer first appeared before the court on September 28 for fingerprinting following an accident that involved her Honda City motorcar in May.

According to police reports, she was driving the car along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when she collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction. Following the accident, Ordia Cordial, who was in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries.

She was taken to the Black River Hospital, but sadly she died on May 30. The police charged her on June 1. Sevana is well known for her rise to fame following her Digicel Rising Stars performance back in 2008. At that time, she was part of a group called SLR, and they placed third. The group broke up the year after, and she went on to pursue a solo career after a hiatus from the genre.

The 30-year-old deejay began writing and performing once again in 2014 and was featured on reggae singer Protoje’s single “Sudden Flight” on his album Ancient Future. She also became a mainstay in his now renowned band, Indiggnation.

Eventually, Protoje signed Sevana under his In.Digg.Nation Collective label. She released her designative EP in 2016 called Sevana and another on November 1, 2020, called Be Somebody.