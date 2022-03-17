Setar a pone cu number  918 entre St. Eustatius y Telefon pa Hubentud a bira un realidad

The content originally appeared on: Diario
ORANJESTAD (AAN): E compania Setar NV como partner oficial di Telefon pa Hubentud desde su fundacion,
ta contento di por aporta na realisa number 918 entre isla di St. Eustatius y Telefon pa Hubentud.
Na 2019, Setar a worde acerca pa Openbaar Lichaam St. Estatius pa establece un linea di ayudo pa muchanan y hobennan cu ta biba na Sint Eustatius por medio di Telefon di Hubentud. Asina aki muchanan y hobennan na Sint Eustatius por ricibi oido, guia y/of conseho gratis y anonimo for di boluntarionan di Telefon pa Hubentud.
Setar ta ofrece e yamadanan di interconnect cu ta drenta pa e number aki completamente gratis conhuntamente cu otro partnernan den telecomunicacion.
Diaranson 16 di maart den oranan di merdia e prome yamada a worde haci pa 918 for di St. Eustatius y a ring na Telefon pa Hubentud na Aruba, p’asina oficialmente lansa e number 918. Di e manera aki SETAR ta aporta na expande e plataforma di comparti conocemento cu Telefon pa Hubentud ta brinda, awo un realidad na St. Eustatius, cual isla ta conoci tambe como ‘Statia’.