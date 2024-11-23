World News
‘Series of war crimes’: Lebanon accuses Israel of targeting medical staff
23 November 2024
Lebanon’s Health Ministry has accused Israel of carrying out a “series of war crimes” in its targeted killing of medical staff and destruction of health facilities after Israeli air strikes killed a hospital director in the northeast of the country and five paramedics were slain in the south.
The head of the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an “immediate end” to fighting at Gaza’s besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital after an Israeli drone attacked the facility and wounded four medical staff and two patients.
