Senate panel advances bill to bolster US security assistance to Taiwan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill to bolster US security assistance to Taiwan, authorizing $6.5 billion over the next five years.

The bill was approved by a 17-5 vote, with Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voting against the measure, according to a Democratic aide.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor. It remains unclear when it will get a vote.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration approved more than $1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, a move seen as likely to inflame already-heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. The administration formally notified Congress of the proposed sales, which included up to 60 anti-ship missiles and up to 100 air-to-air missiles.

A State Department spokesperson said at the time that the sales were in line with the United States’ policy on Taiwan, noting the longstanding history of the US providing defensive weapons to the island.

