Search for criminals on wanted list results in ammo find Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-two 5.56 rounds of ammunition were seized by the police during an early morning operation on Luke Lane, Kingston on Friday, January 27.

Reports from the Central police are that the operation that targeted wanted men, illegal firearms and ammunition was conducted between 4:30 am. and 9:00 am.

The ammunition was found at a premises beneath a table.

No arrest was made.

As the investigation continues, the police will remain resolute in their attempts to rid the nation of illegal guns, gangs and gunmen through constant operational activities.

