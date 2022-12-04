Sean Paul, Shaggy, Shenseea & More Supports Aidonia After Son’s Death

The local dancehall community is in mourning as many artistes and fans shared solidarity with Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly Megan, over the loss of their only child.

The couple’s son, 9-year-old King Khalif Lawrence, died on Saturday. There are reports that he reportedly suffered from brain cancer and had been fighting the disease since 2019. As news spread, other artists sympathized with Aidonia, who has been visibly absent from social media and even performances. The artist reportedly spent lesser time with music as he enjoyed the last moments with his son.

“Broken hearted I’m lost for words My condolences please keep @aidonia4thgenna and @kimberly__megan in your prayers, pray for their strength because there’s nothing that will ever heal this pain #SoSad. Sleep in paradise young king,” Spice wrote on Instagram.

Sean Paul and his wife, Jodi Jinx, also shared messages of condolences to the couple. “My Condolences 2 u an ur fam @aidonia4thgenna Mi Heart hurts 2 see this. Prayers UP Bro!” Sean Paul wrote.

“To a mother and a father this is the greatest fear and hardest reality to face….. to @kimberly__megan @aidonia4thgenna their family friends and love ones I send my condolences and pray u get the privacy, strength, support and time y’all need to go through this….rest well kid waaaayyyyy too soon,” fellow artist Ding Dong wrote on Instagram.

Kimberly Megan King Khalif

Shaggy also sympathized with the couple and their immense loss.

“My condolences to @aidonia4thgenna and his wife @kimberly__megan’. … who lost their only child Khalif earlier today …my heart aches for their loss… it’s unimaginable the [loss] of a child. Sending prayers!” Shaggy wrote.

Artist I-Octane also shared that the news saddened him writing, “God know star this news saddened my soul star (ME FEEL IT) @aidonia4thgenna Bredda my prayers go up for you and you’re wife SORRY BREDDA / WULL IT MI G. I would like everyone send up some prayers fi me bredda in this painful time of [his] journey on the place [call earth R.I.P…Condolences.”

Aidonia’s former manager Skatta Burrell also wrote a passionate note on his Instagram Stories adding that it was disheartening for one to work so hard to achieve their goals and dreams only to have the most important thing in their life taken.

Fellow artist Omi also wrote, “Words can’t express how painful it is to be reading this news at 1:30 am, I pray the creator gives you and the family the strength to get through this time my brother.”

Popcaan also said, “Stay up bra! prayers to you and your entire family.”

Shenseea tweeted, “My heart is breaking for u Aidonia and Kim omg [broken heart emojis] mercy.”