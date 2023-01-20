Scotiabank expands ATM footprint Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Scotiabank continues to make significant investments in its ATM network across the country, kicking off the new year with the opening of an ATM at Emerald City, Six Roads.

“We continue to invest and grow in Barbados. By expanding our ATM footprint, we’re extending our financial services beyond our existing branches, closer to your homes. We want you to provide you with greater access to conduct your banking safely and conveniently.” stated Suzette Armoogam-Shah, Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados.

Features of the new ATM at Emerald City, Six Roads include: cash withdrawal, credit card cash advance, bill payment, top up mobile, transfer between accounts, credit card/loan payment via Transfer, check balance, mini statement and change PIN.

Step-by-step guides are available here on our website so customers can learn how to do more of their banking remotely via the ATM.

“Having been named Barbados’ Best Digital Bank 2022 by Global Finance and Bank of the Year 2022 by The Banker, we are committed to continuous improvement and enhancing our service to customers. Additional locations for ATMs are being reviewed so look out for these as 2023 progresses,” Armoogam -Shah concluded.

As with all activity on your accounts, customers receive real time notifications for all ATM transactions with Scotiabank Alerts. This free service helps customers protect and stay on top of their money.

NewsAmericasNow.com