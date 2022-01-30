Schoten gelost bij kabinet president

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Schoten gelost bij kabinet president
The content originally appeared on: De Ware Tijd Online
De Communicatiedienst Suriname (CDS) bevestigt de berichten dat er zaterdagochtend schoten zijn gelost in de omgeving van het kabinet van de president. Echter, veel nieuws is er niet voorhanden. De gemeenschap mag rekenen op nadere informatie zodra deze beschikbaar is.
Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols