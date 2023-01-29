Black Immigrant Daily News

Their Excellencies with the winners in the 7-9 age category: (L-R): Isabella Wiik, St. Nicholas Primary (third prize); Savannah Holborough, St. Nicholas Primary (first prize), and Kelsey Cochrane, Pigotts Primary (second prize).

School Art Competition Winners Announced

Twelve students were awarded for their creativity on Friday December 27 at Government House by Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams at the eighth annual Halo Christmas Art Competition.

The Governor General delivered brief remarks to the gathering of students and parents. He indicated that although the number of participating schools had slightly declined (from 22 schools in 2021, to 19 schools in 2022), the number of art entries was considerably more significant.

“As I have always stressed – we recognise the importance of culture and the arts, even while we appreciate the significance of science and technology”, said Sir Rodney. “We are therefore committed to lending our support to encourage improvement in the areas of music, art and culture wherever possible.”

The Annual Halo Christmas Card Competition is a regular feature on the Halo Foundation’s calendar of activities, and highlights the artistic abilities of the nation’s youth.

President and Founder of the Halo Foundation, H.E. Lady Williams, later commented: “Although the number of entries is more or less consistent on a yearly basis, the quality of art still requires some improvement. We are currently working on a project intended to further assist the improvement of art in our schools, the details of which will be announced later”.

The overall trophy winner for the second successive year was Meeghan Smith of the Antigua Girls’ High School. Awardees were presented with cheques, and students in first place were also given art supplies. The overall winner and school were the recipients of trophies.

This is significantly the first year that entries were submitted by the differently abled, through CHATS Antigua.

