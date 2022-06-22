Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits Turkey for first time since Khashoggi murder

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The visit began with a welcome ceremony, and will be followed by a one-on-one meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the crown prince.

The trip comes as the West and wider Middle East seek to repair relations with the oil-rich kingdom, in a bid to alleviate financial strains prompted by the pandemic and sky-high energy prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In April, Erdogan met the crown prince in the Saudi city of Jeddah, a visit that ended the years-long diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

The crown prince — known as MBS — is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. A wave of crackdowns on Saudi dissidents, which culminated in Khashoggi’s murder by a 15-man hit squad, strained relations between Riyadh and multiple Western states and Turkey.

However, then-US President Donald Trump stood by MBS — who was a lynchpin of Trump’s Middle East policy — even as the CIA said they believed the crown prince approved the murder at the consulate.

