Sauce Walka Distance Self From Federal Rico Case Against TSF Crew Members

Houston rapper Sauce Walka says he has nothing to do with the recent racketeering arrest involving alleged members of his TSF crew.

Several associates of Sauce Walka and his group, The Sauce Factory (TSF), were arrested as part of a RICO indictment on Monday. Police say that the men are members of the TSF and were part of a gang that has committed several crimes in Houston. On Tuesday, Sauce Walka reacted to the reports that his company was involved in a RICO investigation.

“I’m not speaking about a b*tch a$$ thing. You sound stupid, why would I do that? I’m not speaking on nothing, I ain’t got nothing to do with it, dummy,” he said in an Instagram Live video.

The rapper also said he was getting ready to drop new music. “Video drop tomorrow. Here I am stupid! Did you see my name in anything? No, you didn’t. Nor did you see my company’s name in the news, so there is nothing to talk about, baby.”

The RICO investigation was conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department, with over 200 employees from tactical teams across Texas surrounding the homes of the 14 men named as defendants in the RICO investigation. According to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Alamdar S. Hamdani, the men are facing charges of drug trafficking, possessing a “Glock switch,” and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Fox 26 Houston, those arrested include Anthony Ketchum (35), Anthony Yezeno-Hopkins (38), Sterling Brumant (26), Brandon Milson (32), Hassani Mills (34), Jaylyn Pinson (29), Myles Smith (23), Josue Rodriguez (32), Robert Thomas (29), Keith Moore (34), Michael Henry (32), Toree White (27), Titus Baisey (35), and Julian Herrera (26).

Of the 14 men, a dozen of them were charged with possession with intent to traffic meth. If convicted, the men could face life in prison and a hefty fine of up to $10 million. Defendant Moore is also facing an additional charge for possession with intent to deliver heroin and is facing a maximum of 40 years in prison if found guilty.

The RICO indictment alleges that Thomas unlawfully possessed a device that operates as a firearm that can convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic gun, also known as a Glock auto switch. He is facing a 10-year sentence if convicted, while another defendant Rodriguez is charged with possession of a weapon- a Ruger 5.7 mm firearm by a felon.

Police have not named Sauce Walka as part of the indictment. In the meantime, the rapper noted that he will not speak on the RICO charges, but he is not involved.