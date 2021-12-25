San Nicolas bo por yuda nos paga trahadornan di Gobierno?

·1 min read
Home
Local News
San Nicolas bo por yuda nos paga trahadornan di Gobierno?
The content originally appeared on: Diario
Nos zapato a rementa y nos no por a pone hierba pa cabay — *Zwarte Piet no por tira moneda di chuculati pa e sindicalistanan?  — *Pakico bo no a…
Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols