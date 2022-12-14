San Fernando residents complain about garbage collection

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Garbage pile up on Robertson street San Fernando, residents are complaining about the inconsistent garbage removal by the San Fernando City corporation. Photo by Lincoln Holder

RESIDENTS of Robertson Street, San Fernando, complained on Wednesday that their garbage had not been collected for the last week.

When Newsday visited the area, some residents’ garbage was piled up on the street outside their homes. The situation was similar on Crichlow and Edward Streets, which are close by.

A female resident of Robertson Street, who declined to give her name, said garbage trucks pass through the area between 7 and 8 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Garbage was collected on Monday as normal. But she said no garbage truck passed on Wednesday.

Garbage pile up on Robertson street San Fernando, residents are complaining about the inconsistent garbage removal by the San Fernando City corporation. Photo by Lincoln Holder

She said this was the fourth or fifth time in the last three months this situation has happened.

“It (garbage) is beginning to stench now.”

She claimed that her calls to the San Fernando City Corporation have gone unanswered.

The woman also claimed garbage trucks pass three times daily on other streets on different days.

Another resident, who identified himself as Irving, confirmed that garbage had not been collected since Monday. He said he had been living on Robertson Street for the last ten years and had not seen this kind of situation before.

Contacted on Wednesday, city mayor Junia Regrello said the corporation is aware of the problem.

“It (garbage collection) is being done in a systematic manner, as most of our trucks are being prepared for inspection for the new year.”

Regrello said garbage would be collected on Robertson, Crichlow and Edwards Streets on Thursday.

NewsAmericasNow.com