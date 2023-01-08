Saint Lucia Undertakes Survey To Determine COVID-19 Impact On Households – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

University of Vermont personnel are in Saint Lucia to conduct a COVID-19 pandemic impact survey.

The exercise aims to determine the pandemic’s effect on households in various communities.

The January 9-12 survey will gather data from 400 households.

A Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs release said the initiative would involve face-to-face interviews and completing a short questionnaire.

The target communities will be Castries, Gros Islet, Soufriere, and Vieux Fort.

The Ministry said the valuable survey data would help improve policies and decisions to address households’ needs.

As a result, it has urged the public to cooperate to ensure the exercise is successful.

On Wednesday, January 4th, nineteen Vermont University students and two professors arrived in Saint Lucia to conduct the survey.

In addition to the exercise, the visitors will also engage in several developmental activities.

The activities include a school kitchen garden at the Gros-Islet Primary School.

Vermont University has helped Saint Lucia in several areas since 2004.

The areas included the installation of a Hydro Power Unit and the launch of a Mangrove Eco-System project.

NewsAmericasNow.com