Saint Lucia Readies For The 2023 Jazz Festival – St. Lucia Times

by Herma Demacque

The launch of the 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival took place on Jan. 24 at the Pigeon Island National Landmark. The Jazz and Arts Festival will run from May 5 to 14 in communities islandwide, and will culminate at Pigeon Island.

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative industries, Culture and Information Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire spoke on the importance of the festival.

“The Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival is more than just music, it’s a lime. It is a definition of who we are as Saint Lucians. It has helped shape and define who Saint Lucia is as a country and who Saint Lucians are as a people.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorraine Charles-St. Jules spoke to the economic benefits of the festival.

“The Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts festival is an important economic driver for our island, and we are proud to showcase the best of Saint Lucian culture, music and arts to the rest of the world. Over five consecutive years, we noted in May the average daily spend per visitor was in excess of EC$800. This was outside of purchasing tickets for the festival. Clearly the anticipated injection of cash in the economy therefore goes beyond the festival dates.”

Performers at the 2023 edition of the Jazz and Arts Festival will include Sting, Shaggy, Rema, Ckay, Arya Star, Kes the Band, Shensea, Buju Banton and more.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

