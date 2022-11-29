Sagicor General Insurance offers flood victims relief

Black Immigrant Daily News

Braving the weather, a family walks along the

Manzanilla Main Road on Monday. Photo by Roger Jacob

Sagicor General Insurance has assembled a flood-relief team to help those who have been affected by the current flooding.

The team is responsible for advising people on the steps and procedures to expedite the claims process to help them recover from the tragedy.

Sagicor General Insurance said it team is contacting policyholders, but those in need can contact the offices for help or visit the branches at 16 Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain; Shops of Arima; corner of De Verteuil and Penco Streets, Chaguanas; 8-10 Gordon Street, San Fernando; and Gulf City Lowlands Mall, Tobago.

People can also call or WhatsApp Garvin Ali at 763-2360, Loverne Gonzales at 763-8382, Candice Gibson at 328-1395 and Stephan Lazare at 474-3317.

