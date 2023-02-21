Sagicor employees accused in $65-m fraud to appear in court Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The four Sagicor employees, including one whose employment has been terminated, who have been accused in an alleged $65-million fraud that was uncovered at the bank late last year are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

They are Tricia Moulton, manager at Sagicor’s Liguanea Branch, her sister Alysia Moulton White, former Sagicor group vice president, personal banker Malika McLeod, and 26-year-old client care officer Tishan Samuels, who was the last to be hit with charges this month.

Samuels was charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence under the cybercrimes law.

She was picked up by members of the Fraud Squad at Sagicor’s New Kingston headquarters on February 9 and slapped with the charges after an interview in the presence of her attorney. She was offered station bail in the sum of $1 million.

Moulton White, who was separated from Sagicor on December 31, has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, receiving stolen property, unlawfully making available data or device for the commission of an offence, and engaging in a transaction that involved a criminal offence.

Her attorney, Bert Samuels, has insisted that the charges relate specifically to $661,000 and has said she is innocent.

Tricia Moulton, 42, and McLeod, also 42, were charged with the offences of conspiracy to defraud, access with intent to commit or facilitate an offence, unlawfully making available device or data for the commission of an offence, computer-related fraud, breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, and larceny as a servant.

The allegations are that between August 2022 and October 2022, Moulton and McLeod, in their capacities as manager and personal banker, respectively, conspired and defrauded about six Sagicor customers’ US currency accounts of an undetermined sum of money.

While Moulton White was separated from the bank, the others are reportedly on suspension.

NewsAmericasNow.com