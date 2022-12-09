Safaree Joins Other Celebs In Wishing Nicki Minaj A Happy 40th Birthday

Safaree seems to be taking a mature approach to Nicki Minaj’s birthday as he is among the few celebrities who publicly wished the Queen of Rap happy birthday.

Nicki Minaj celebrated her 40th Birthday on Thursday, and it seems that her old flame Safaree did not forget the Queen’s day. On Thursday, Safaree shared a throwback photo of himself and Nicki in the studio in the early days. Safaree and Nicki dated for more than 12 years, but they broke up around 2014. Safaree was her hype man and her boyfriend who helped to navigate her career to fame.

It seems that despite his petty behavior, he still got love for Nicki Minaj. “I wouldn’t change anything about my past!! I’m like Kanye I love everybody,” the caption on the throwback photo read.

Safaree/Instagram

The photo was originally shared by Loustar from Minaj’s former group Hoodstars, who said on his Instagram Story that he had captioned the image and Safaree reshared it.

“One of the many nights in the stu! I gave yall this one yet barbs? Cleaning up I found maddd pics from back in the HOODSTARS days. HappybdayNick,” he wrote.

“A vital part of history,” Safaree wrote in the comments on Loustar’s page.

Over on Loustar’s account, there is also an old Funk Flex interview with Nicki Minaj where she was asked if Safaree wrote her raps. In the interview, Minaj called Loustar and asked about Safaree’s role in the band. “He’s the hype man,” Loustar said on the phone.

Some of Minaj’s fans were not too warm at Safaree’s well-wishes, with some bringing up his antics in 2015 where he went out of his way to wish Remy Ma a happy birthday, something fans felt was a dig at Nicki Minaj.

“Safaree want Nicki to talk to him SO BAD,” one fan wrote.

“Safaree had the audacity to post a pic w him and nicki from back in the day & his “wife” need help w them kids and i jus.. i jus.. man. Weirdest flex ever, but ok,” another wrote.

Other artists who shared birthday wishes for Minaj were Spice, Pamputtae, Bia, and others.

“Happy birthday Queen @nickiminaj I love you and appreciate everything you do for our culture. Gods richest blessings,” Spice wrote on Instagram.