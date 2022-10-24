Safaree, Baby Cham, Bounty Killer Strong Reaction To Slickianna’s Killing

The 35-year-old Instagram model is being mourned widely by friends and family and thousands of fans, including her favorite artist Baby Cham, Bounty Killer, and others.

On Sunday, Baby Cham reposted an image of Townsend in better times along with a message for the men who inflict violence against women. The fashionable influencer was well-known in the local dancehall scene for her unique fashions and her various entrepreneurial ventures that marketed clothing, shoes, and accessories, something that led to her making many friends and acquaintances due to her endearing personality.

Aneka Townsend’s body was positively identified by family members on Saturday, while police have named a suspect, Rushane Patterson, as wanted for questioning in relation to her suspected murder.

On Sunday, many continued to react to the woman’s death, including Baby Cham, who was previously rumored to be romantically involved with her.

“Stop the killing of women and kids,” Cham wrote in a caption for a video where he recited lyrics from his latest song, “Bloodclxxt,” featuring Bounty Killer.

In another post, he captioned a video, “my friend,” which showed several images of the fashionista during better times.

In the comments, many reacted to the post. “She loved you loud,” one person wrote.

“She would LOVE this coming from you,” another said while one added, “I’m thinking the same thinf, she adored Cham.”

Rapper Safaree also reacted to Townsend’s death.

“This story is wicked…damn rip,” he said, tagging the influencer. ”

In another post, he wrote, “[Aneka] Townsend my condolences to her family & close friends. [Jamaica] what happen to this young woman should be national headline news. Don’t know what would possess a man to do that to a woman. Some ppl really sick out there. God bless her family.”

Bounty Killer also reacted as he shared a poster that read, “stop the violence against women.”

“Jah know star a big super f**kery gwaan Aneka was all of us good likkle friend me vex bad di girl nuh deserve that at all but God never sleeps things soon come to light. My condolences to her family and friends,” he wrote.

Among those who reacted were Stacious, Red Rat, and others.

In the meantime, there is no new update on the arrest of Rushane Patterson. On Saturday, police named Patterson as a person of interest in the death of Townsend.

Townsend’s body was found floating in Reading, St. James, in the sea along the shoreline. Her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Patterson is said to be known to Townsend and was reportedly spotted as one of the last persons to be seen with her.

Some fans are also reacting to Slickianna’s death by calling for an end to violence against women.

“Jah jah R.I.P. Prayer, Dear God, I admit I don’t understand it all,” one person wrote. “But, as much as I know how, I want to open up my life to you. I want to receive your gift for me. Replace my guilt with your gift of forgiveness. Replace my worries with your gift of peace. Replace my fear of death with your gift of eternal life. Right now I invite you to come and make your home in my heart. I pray this in your name. Amen.”