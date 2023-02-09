S.W. Isaac-Henry track meet returns Feb 18; Mayberry on board again Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The S.W. Isaac-Henry Track and Field Invitational makes a return on February 18 at the National Stadium following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet will again have the support of brokerage firm Mayberry Investments Limited, which presented a sponsorship cheque for $250,000 to the organisers at the 2023 launch on Monday at the Spanish Court hotel in New Kingston.

“Track and field is an integral part of the Jamaican people, and from year to year, we are awed at the level of excellence displayed by the youngsters who participate in these meets and go on to excel at the national level,” said Desiree Wheeler, senior marketing officer, Mayberry Investments Limited. “We are grateful and proud to be able to help mold these young minds and help them hone their skills so that they can better enhance their lives and environment.”

The meet is one of the qualifiers for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships. It is also the final warm-up for the Gibson-McCook Relays on February 25.

The meet will consist of 70 events comprising 39 track events and 31 field events.

The track events will consist of three relays and the mixed relay event that was first held in Jamaica at a previous staging of the meet.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 8:15 am with approximately 1700 athletes from high schools and colleges across the country.

“Many times we don’t recognize the hard work that these athletes put in,” said Garth Gayle, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association (JAAA). “I must acknowledge the contribution of the St Andrew Technical High School and the performance of the students, who continue to wave the banner high, through sports, arts, and culture.”

The meet is being held in honour of former principal of STATHS, the late Stafford Wycliffe Isaac-Henry, who was well-known for his stern demeanor while ensuring that he produced students who were disciplined and well-rounded.

Chairman of the board of STATHS, Robert Hill, said that a development meet such as the S.W. Isaac-Henry Track and Field Invitational gives young athletes a taste of the competitive nature of track and field.

“We continue to provide opportunities for excellence, and avenues for persons who are so inclined athletically, to find themselves and identify their point of excellence to grow from strength to strength,” said Hill.

In acknowledgment of Mayberry’s support for the past four years, the JAAA president also stated that “all we have done and all that we continue to do, week in and week out, couldn’t have been possible without your contribution.

“Partnership is the heart of track and field in Jamaica, so we are extremely grateful for Mayberry’s stellar contribution each year. I must also thank our other sponsors for coming on board to ensure that we have a successful staging this year, as we seek to make our first post-COVID invitational one to be remembered.”

NewsAmericasNow.com