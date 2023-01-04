Rvssian Flexes His J$135 Million Audemars Piguet Rose Gold Watch

Jamaican Rvssian has caught the eyes of the dancehall and hip-hop world after it was revealed that he sports a very rare and ultra-expensive Audemars Piguet watch valued around US$900K.

The “Life Sweet” artist first shared a close-up of the watch on New Year’s Day as part of his fit. “New Year on D wrist slide 4 d sh*t dat u missed,” he wrote. No sooner after he had posted it, two Instagram accounts dedicated to expensive watch collections explained that the producer was not only wearing one of the few rare AP watches but that the timepiece was valued close to US$1 million. The retail value is significantly lower but considering that the brand only makes a few of these, you will have to pay market value to acquire one of them.

According to one of the pages dedicated to luxury watches, Rvssian was wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked “Rainbow” 15412OR in 18 karat frosted rose gold. The watch bezel features 32 baguette-cut gemstones of 12 different variations. These includes ruby, emerald, and sapphires in several shades. The wristband is gold encased, and the graver is diamond tipped. The exclusive watch reportedly has a market value of around $900,000, which is more than JM$135 million. The original retail value was around US$150,000. If you’re a collector of these high price watches, then you know they significantly go up in value over time.

The producer reposted the valuations on his Instagram stories asking fans to drop a Jamaican flag. Rvssian is known for his extravagant jewelry gift giving, which includes gifting Shenseea a diamond necklace to celebrate the release of her first album.

The Jamaican-born producer, who has worked with Shenseea, Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, Cardi B, and other hip-hop artists, began his career in Jamaica in the mid-2000s. His first recognition came with the release of his “Liberty Riddim” in 2008. His career, however, took off in 2010 after his successful collaboration with Vybz Kartel on “Life Sweet.”

Rvssian became known for his association with Kartel, who would often shout out his entire name and his moniker at the beginning of songs like “Hi,” released in 2013.

He later migrated to Florida but continued to produce dancehall music for Konshens and J Capri, with whom he was close under his label Head Concussion Records.

In 2018, his label signed a major deal with Interscope Records through his label Rich Immigrants, causing him to expand his trap dancehall and Latin trap style abroad, where he worked with many big names in the industry, including J Balvin, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Future, Lil Baby and others.

Rvssian has an estimated net worth of around US$10 million.