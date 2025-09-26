Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,311 

Here is how things stand on Saturday, September 27:

Fighting

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson region killed a 74-year-old woman and injured two other people, Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a post on Telegram. About 70 homes and an administration building were damaged in the attack, Prokudin said.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian forces struck Russia’s Afipsky oil refinery. “Confirmed collision and fire,” the General Staff said in a post on Facebook, adding that the degree of damage was being investigated.

Russian forces have occupied the Ukrainian village of Yunakivka in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Politics and diplomacy

Russia on Friday accused Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of making “irresponsible” threats after he said Moscow’s top officials should check for bomb shelters near the Kremlin if the country does not stop its offensive on Ukraine.

In an interview with United States media outlet Axios, published on Thursday, President Zelenskyy said Russian officials “have to know where their bomb shelters are”, adding: “If they will not stop the war, they will need it in any case.”

US President Donald Trump told Zelenskyy he was open to lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American-made long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russia, but did not commit to doing so in their meeting on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed officials.

Axios also reported on Friday that Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles, citing unnamed sources.

Regional security

Advertisement

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s military had recently “recorded violations of our airspace by reconnaissance drones, which are likely Hungarian”, along the country’s border with its neighbour. Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy referred to “very strange incidents” and called for “thorough checks”.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto replied in a post on X, saying: “President Zelenskyy is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession. He’s now starting to see things that aren’t there.”

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv had imposed an entry ban on three high-ranking Hungarian military officials, responding to an earlier entry ban imposed by Hungary on Ukrainian military officials.

European Union Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said EU defence ministers have agreed to develop a “drone wall” along their borders with Russia and Ukraine, amid increasing reports of Russian violations of EU airspace.

Moldova’s electoral commission barred two pro-Russian parties from taking part in this Sunday’s parliamentary election, a high-stakes vote overshadowed by claims of Russian interference.

Serbian police arrested two people on Friday, accusing them of running “combat-tactical training” for dozens of protesters in advance of tense Moldovan parliamentary elections this weekend.

The arrests come after Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, accused Russia of paying “hundreds of people” to destabilise the country before Sunday’s vote.

Energy