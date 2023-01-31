RSLPF Retracts Memo Regarding Student Arrests, Prosecution – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Monday, January 30, 2022, a meeting was held by officers within the Central Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), where the subjects of student loitering, disorderly conducting and unlawful fighting were discussed.

All of the mentioned incidents have been occurring with increased frequency of late, and as such a determination was made to address these concerns with the relevant authorities.

It is unlawful to engage in all of the abovementioned activities, and they pose significant risk to not only the students, but the public at large. There are remedies available including the utilization of the juvenile court systems, where monitoring and rehabilitative measures may be implemented to redirect delinquent behavior.

A memo was prepared by the head of the Community Relations Branch (CRB) and sent to all principals of schools within the division articulating a like position.

This document has since been retracted, as the true intent of the meeting was not correctly expressed and may have caused more panic and outrage than conveying the severity of the problem law enforcement is encountering as a result of students’ non-adherence to law and order.

All schools are under the authority of the Ministry of Education and the RSLPF will endeavor to approach this matter with the relevant parties assigned to each District.

We wish to apologize for any undue concern this may have caused. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ag), Ronald Phillip has since contacted officials within the Ministry of Education, including the Permanent Secretary, Michelle Charles and Deputy Chief Education Officer, Giannetti George, and offered apologies on behalf of the organization, for the manner with which the intent was conveyed.

Both organizations recognized that the concerns were of a serious nature, which posed challenges for both agencies and agreed to collaborate on preventative measures to address them.

The Commissioner of Police, Crusita Descartes-Pelius wishes to remind the public that citizen security is a major concern for the RSLPF and ensuring the safety of the youth is paramount. All measures to ensure their continued well-being will be initiated, as we continue to create a safer environment for all people in Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

