Royce Da 5’9″ Seemingly Calls Out Jimmy Iovine For Shading The Game

Royce Da 5’9″ wasn’t here for Jimmy Iovine shading The Game by walking passed him at an NBA game.

It’s now public knowledge that The Game has beef with Dr. Dre and Interscope Records. He confirmed that after his recent appearance on Drink Champs when he claimed that Kanye West did more for him in a matter of weeks than Dr. Dre has in his entire career.

Fans are still divided about that statement as without Dr. Dre/Interscope Records, there’s no doubt that his career may not have flourished as much as it has. Even so, the beef is real, and that was proven once again after a video surfaced earlier this week where The Game and Jimmy Iovine encountered each other at the Lakers vs. 76ers game at the Staples Center.

In the video, the two men can be seen passing each other straight as if the other didn’t exist. There was absolutely no acknowledgment from either person, and they did not even look in the same direction.

The video has caused an eruption of reactions on social media, including troll in chief, 50 Cent. Known for getting under his opponent’s skin, his post started a heated back and forth between the two.

Another artist who joined in on the commentary was Royce Da 5’9″, except that he sided with The Game. He used a clip from an interview where Jimmy Iovine said that there weren’t many partnerships between Black and White people to drive home his point that the music biz is two-sided.

“I don’t know why a white guy and a Black guy doesn’t start more businesses together,” Iovine is quoted as saying.

Royce then shared another post, this time with the two men crossing paths at the Lakers game, “The music biz in 2 slides,” he posted.

Not everyone is convinced that The Game is right in this situation, though as Ben Baller, who served as the VP of A&R at Aftermath, said that Iovine is now an old man and probably simply didn’t see The Game.

“Royce. I was Vice President of A&R for Aftermath and Jimmy Iovine helped me get my job with Dre even tho I knew Dre. Real talk? He did this to me 2x at a lakers game and now we work together again! He’s old bro. He probably didn’t even know Game,” Ben Baller posted on Twitter.

What do you think? Do you think that the two purposefully avoided each other?

Royce Da 5’9″ has since deleted the post.