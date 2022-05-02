Rod Wave Arrested In His Hometown In Florida For Battery By Strangulation

Rod Wave was arrested in Florida on charges of battery by strangulation.

The rapper’s arrest record shows that he was arrested for battery by strangulation on Sunday night, and he was taken into custody by St. Petersburg police in the early hours of May 2.

The booking document showed that Rod Wave, whose real name is Marcell Rodarius Green, was being held for a felony. There was no information about a bond or bond amount, but there were details shared about his cell location status, which suggested that he was still in police custody and his projected release was not available.

There are few details as to why the rapper was arrested or who the victim was, but on Sunday night, he shared a video that looked like he was being arrested by police. In the selfie video, the rapper is seen shaking his head and saying, “this is lame, this is why I don’t even come here.”

Meanwhile, the rapper’s team has not responded to the latest event. The arrest record said that he was awaiting trial.

Rod Wave’s arrested comes on the heels of his announcement of his upcoming album, Beautiful Mind, due on June 3. It’s not clear if his arrest will affect the release date or the overall content of the album. The album announcement follows his freestyle video over Future’s “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Tem, shared over the weekend on YouTube.

“I turn my album in Monday, hope y’all can feel that,” Wave raps. “I asked my fans to wait on me ’cause I waited for y’all.”

Rod Wave’s third studio album SoulFly was released last year March. The project debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and saw the St. Petersburg rapper getting rave reviews from his fans.