Robinson House wins at St Lucy Primary Loop Barbados

After two days of tight competition, the Purple Panthers were declared the winners of St Lucy Primary School’s Inter House Athletics Championship.

St Lucy Primary School held their annual school sports last Friday, January 27, rounding up with Robinson House Purple Panthers maintaining the overnight lead after the field events, to amass 433 points.

The defending champions Orange Cheeseman House Tigers fought to second place with 341 points. Burgundy Thomas House Thunderbirds finished third on 329 points.

Kennesha Brome of Orange House emerged as Victrix Ludorum after dominating the Under-13 Girls Division winning the Long Jump, 100m, 200m and also the Open 600m run.

Saquan Shepherd and Simario Willoughby- Maynard, both of Purple Panthers, tied for the Victor Ludorum title accumulating 46 points each, through consistent scoring in both track and field events in the Under-13 and Under-11 Divisions respectively.

