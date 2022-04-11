Rising Dancehall Ariste Crown Boss Shot and Killed In St. Ann

Dancehall artiste Crown Boss was shot and killed during an attack in St. Ann last weekend.

Family and friends of up-and-coming artiste Crown Boss would not have known that when they interacted with him on Friday, April 8th, it would be the last time they saw him alive. The young man from Spicy Hill, Trelawny, was found dead on Saturday morning at a guest house in Claremont St. Ann, and by all indications, murder was the cause.

Crown Boss, whose real name is Demarco Peynado, was found by police with gunshot wounds and lacerations to his body. The employees at the Treasure Inn Hotel had become suspicious when checks to the room went unanswered. His body was subsequently removed by the authorities, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder was launched. There have since been speculations that his death could have been a reprisal killing for a February 2022 shooting in Spicy Hill in which two persons were attacked. Since the start of the year, there have been thirteen murders in the ‘garden parish’ up to April 9th, 2022.

27-year-old Peynado, who also goes by the nickname ‘Dukey’, had recently emerged on the music scene, with songs such as “ATM”, “Drop Top”, “Money Brain”, and “Money Cya Done” featuring Jahvillani. According to The Gleaner, Tevin Richards of YGF Records has been one of Crown’s music producers who has worked with him for several years and stated that he has quite a few unreleased tracks done by Crown Boss that he will be seeking to pass on to the artiste’s family.

Richards also shared that the news of Peynado’s tragic death in such a manner has devastated him. “It’s a sad moment when someone leaves us and we just won’t see them again. I just have to say rest in peace, Crown Boss,” he stated.

Fans of the deceased artiste have taken to his social media to express their grief and share their condolences with the family. One fan shared, “Jah jah see and know mi artiste it f*ck up fi hear you gone bro but may your soul rest in peace.” A friend of Dukey also wrote, “Mi deh call yuh! Answer your phone nuh. Oh God heart heavy. Dukey nuh duh we dis please!” while another commented, “It’s like a bad joke yout. God know me caa stop cry Dukey. Sleep peacefully.”

Urban Islandz would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Crown Boss.